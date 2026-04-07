Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has unveiled plans to set up a new Urbanisation Office aimed at addressing long-standing housing and land challenges across PNG.

The proposed office will spearhead reforms in city planning, land access, and settlement upgrades as the Government pushes forward its urban development agenda nationwide.

PNG Government Moves to Overhaul Urban Development System/File Photo of downtown Port Moresby

Mr Marape said the country’s current land administration system has created unnecessary barriers for ordinary citizens trying to secure land ownership.

“Accessing land titles in this country should not feel like going to the moon and back. We are reforming this system to make it easier, faster, and fairer,” he said.

In Port Moresby, land has already been earmarked for development in the city’s northeast corridor through collaboration with the National Capital District Commission and other state agencies.

The Prime Minister said the plan includes the creation of at least 5,000 residential allotments, aimed at delivering more structured suburban housing.

He added that priority allocation would go to Papua New Guineans actively contributing to the economy, including workers, small business operators and taxpayers, with institutions such as the Internal Revenue Commission expected to support transparent processes.

A long-term housing finance model is also being designed, allowing families to build ownership over generations under a 49-year State-backed loan scheme.

“We are designing a 49-year loan program with State support, an intergenerational model where parents begin ownership, and children can continue. This is about building lasting security for families.”