PNG Police Nab Man Pretending to Be Officer at Kudjip Market

A man in Jiwaka was apprehended for pretending to be a police officer while visibly drunk at a busy local market. The H4 Highway Patrol Unit acted swiftly on April 1 after receiving a tip-off from a local resident.

Superintendent Laimo Asi/Photo supplied

Superintendent Laimo Asi, acting Jiwaka Provincial Police Commander, said the suspect is now in custody at Minz Police Station while the investigation is ongoing. “The man was dressed in a police Number One uniform without authorization and has been questioned by officers,” he said.

Police reported that the man was first spotted in Banz Town, sitting inside a grey Toyota Land Cruiser with a beer bottle in hand. He was later stopped and arrested by officers at Kudjip Market.

The superintendent thanked both the patrol officers and the public for their involvement. “It is encouraging to see community members assist police in identifying suspicious activities. Their support is crucial in keeping our towns safe,” he said.