Papua New Guinea police have hailed the National Court’s sentencing of three men to long-term imprisonment for the torture and murder of an Eastern Highlands teacher, calling it a warning to all who commit violence under the guise of sorcery.

PNG Police Force Backs Tough Sentences on Teacher Murderers

The three men, all from Eastern Highlands Province, were each handed 48-year jail terms following investigations by police and prosecutions led by the Public Prosecutor’s office.

Commissioner of Police David Manning praised the investigative and legal teams for their professionalism. “This conviction is a testament to the dedication of our officers and prosecutors to protect communities from this kind of horrific violence,” he said.

He stressed that the police remain committed to targeting those who exploit traditional beliefs to commit crimes. “Glassmen and glassmeris who manipulate people for personal gain are being closely monitored,” Manning said.

“The judiciary is sending a clear message: violence justified by sorcery accusations will not be tolerated in PNG villages,” he said.

Commissioner Manning said the government had given police a clear mandate to arrest and prosecute offenders, ensuring that law-abiding citizens are protected.

“Building a police force that holds violent perpetrators accountable while safeguarding communities is central to our mission,” Manning said.