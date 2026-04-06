PNG Digicel ExxonMobil Cup Season 2026 Launch Draws Clubs and Sponsors

Clubs, sponsors, and media gathered at the Gateway Hotel yesterday for the official launch of the 2026 Digicel ExxonMobil Cup, PNG’s flagship professional rugby league competition. The event marked the start of what promises to be another action-packed season.

The launch ceremony highlighted the strong collaboration between Digicel PNG and ExxonMobil PNG, whose combined support over 15 years has helped elevate rugby league, expand youth development programs, and impact communities positively.

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Salome Delabu, Head of Brand and Communication at Digicel PNG, described rugby league as more than a sport in PNG—it is a platform for community connection and youth ambition.

“Rugby league is how families come together and that is how young people find identity and ambition. That is why Digicel PNG remains committed to this competition and the opportunities it creates for our youth,” Ms. Delabu said.

She said Digicel aims to use its network to create opportunities and pathways for young Papua New Guineans through the competition.

“Through the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup, we are turning connection into opportunity and ambition into real, lasting outcomes,” she added.

The launch recognised players, referees, coaches, and club officials, with special mention of Lae Snax Tigers, last season’s champions.

Digicel PNG reaffirmed its support for fans and players as the 2026 season officially kicks off.