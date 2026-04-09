Papua New Guinea is facing renewed scrutiny over its fuel crisis response, with former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill questioning both the timing and transparency of the Government’s K1 billion subsidy plan.

Mr O’Neill told media the intervention had come far too late, after weeks of escalating fuel, transport and food costs that have affected families and businesses nationwide.

PNG Opposition Raises Concerns Over Fuel Subsidy Transparency

He said the Government had failed to act during the height of the crisis and was now attempting to introduce a broad financial measure without clear direction.

“This government has sat idle while fuel, public transport, and food prices skyrocketed. To come out now—two months too late—with a billion-kina Band-Aid proves they have no plan and no grip on the economy,” he said.

The former prime minister also criticised the Government’s approach to the issue, accusing it of shifting blame onto public motor vehicle operators instead of addressing the root causes.

“The Prime Minister is trying to make PMV drivers the villains to distract from his own failures. PMV operators are struggling to survive; the public is struggling to commute.”

Mr O’Neill said both operators and commuters were victims of the situation and should instead direct their concerns toward the Government.

He further warned of wider economic consequences, particularly in relation to food security, linking global instability to fertiliser shortages.

“Fuel is just the beginning. The Middle East produces the bulk of the world’s agricultural fertilisers. This instability has already triggered massive fertiliser shortages that will impact the price of imported staples like rice for months to come.”

He cautioned that rising fuel costs today could translate into unaffordable food prices in the near future.

“If we cannot afford fuel today, our families will not be able to afford food tomorrow. This Government has no strategy to protect our supply chains.”