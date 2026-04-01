Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has called for a more organised and compassionate handling of eviction exercises taking place across the National Capital District.

PNG PM Wants Coordinated Approach to Settlement Evictions

Speaking on the issue, he emphasised that government agencies must be given the opportunity to step in and manage relocation processes properly rather than allowing abrupt removals.

“We need a structured and coordinated approach. Government must be given the opportunity to intervene, assess, and facilitate proper settlement arrangements, including relocation where necessary, with dignity and planning,” he said.

Mr Marape highlighted that landowners and developers involved in eviction cases would be required to present clear plans on how the land would be utilised.

He said the Government was ready to work alongside stakeholders to ensure developments proceed responsibly while safeguarding the interests of displaced communities.

The Prime Minister maintained that development should not come at the expense of people’s wellbeing and warned against sudden displacements without proper alternatives.

“Our message is clear — slow down the evictions, allow Government to step in, and let us work together to find orderly, fair, and lasting solutions for all parties involved,” Mr Marape said.