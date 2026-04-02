Papua New Guinea’s national airline, Air Niugini, has entered a new phase in its aviation journey with the deployment of its Airbus A220-300 on an international route, linking PNG to Cairns, Australia for the first time.

The milestone flight, PX 90, departed Port Moresby on Friday, March 27, 2026, marking the aircraft’s debut beyond domestic operations after months of servicing key routes within the country.

PNG Air Niugini Launches First International A220 Service to Cairns/Photo by Air Niugini

Since arriving in PNG in September last year, the A220-300 has been utilised on internal routes such as Lae, Kavieng, Manus, Gurney and Rabaul, gradually introducing passengers to improved comfort and efficiency.

Air Niugini Chief Executive Officer Alan Milne said the move to deploy the aircraft internationally represents a major step forward in the airline’s fleet upgrade program and its commitment to better services.

He said the modern jet offers greater fuel efficiency, improved reliability and a more comfortable flying experience, while boosting the airline’s ability to connect PNG with major regional destinations.

The Cairns route was selected due to its long-standing importance in trade, tourism and family connections between PNG and northern Australia, with the airline maintaining strong ties since it first flew there in 1975.

Mr Milne said the launch highlights the importance of the PNG–Australia travel corridor and reinforces the airline’s ongoing commitment to strengthening regional connectivity.