Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has thrown his support behind the appointment of Willie Peters as the inaugural coach of the PNG Chiefs, describing it as a vital move in the country’s journey towards entering the NRL competition in 2028.

He said the decision reflects months of careful planning and international recruitment efforts carried out by the club in partnership with the National Rugby League.

PNG Welcomes Peters as Chiefs Coach Ahead of Historic NRL Entry

Mr Marape congratulated those involved in the selection process, saying it demonstrated professionalism and transparency in identifying the right candidate.

“The appointment of a head coach is a crucial step in the entire clockwork of building a competitive team. I commend the chairman, board, and CEO for running a transparent and professional process, and I thank the NRL for ensuring the right systems were followed in selecting a coach of high calibre,” he said.

Highlighting Peters’ experience, Mr Marape said the new coach brings a strong background from overseas competitions, including the UK Super League.

He said this level of exposure would be important in guiding PNG’s preparations for top-level competition.

The Prime Minister also welcomed Peters’ plan to move to Papua New Guinea ahead of the team’s entry, saying it would help fast-track preparations, including recruitment and team culture development.

Mr Marape confirmed that the club’s leadership framework is now fully established, with all major positions in place.

He emphasised that the Government would not interfere in the running of the team, maintaining that it must operate independently.

“The team is not for politicians like me to interfere in. It is a professional sporting organisation and must be managed at arm’s length. Our role as Government is to provide policy support, moral support, and resource backing — while allowing the experts to do their job,” he said.

He also acknowledged the backing of NRL chairman Peter V’landys and CEO Andrew Abdo, stating that both parties share a commitment to the success of PNG’s inclusion.

Mr Marape said attention would now turn to building financial support and growing a strong fan base across the country.

He added that strengthening pathways through local competitions, schools and regional networks would be key to developing homegrown talent.

“We want a strong core of Papua New Guinean players, supported by the best talent available. This is about building a truly competitive team that represents our nation with pride,” he said.





“This is a very big step forward. With the coach now secured, it is system go as we move towards assembling our team for 2028.”