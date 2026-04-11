Papua New Guinea held their nerve to defeat American Samoa 1-0 and book a place in the Oceania Women’s World Cup qualifying final.

PNG Hold Firm to Secure Semi-Final Victory Over American Samoa/Photo credit OFC Media via Phototek

The win was sealed by Keren Kalapai, whose goal just before halftime proved enough as PNG protected their lead for the remainder of the match.

It was American Samoa who threatened early, creating opportunities through the Summers twins, but were unable to convert their chances.

Another opportunity followed when Morgan Patea was set up in space, only to see her shot miss the target as PNG escaped early danger.

PNG gradually gained momentum and pressed forward late in the first half, earning a series of chances from set-pieces.

Kalapai eventually broke the deadlock after collecting a long throw from Betty Sam, advancing into space before finishing neatly past the goalkeeper.

After the break, the match opened up with both teams pushing forward in search of goals.

PNG nearly doubled their advantage when Ramona Padio’s long-range strike rattled the crossbar.

American Samoa continued to fight, with a dangerous cross flashing across goal, but no equaliser came as PNG’s defence stood strong.

The result sends PNG into the final and keeps alive their hopes of reaching the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with at least a play-off spot now secured.