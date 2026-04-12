Australia Commits $2.5 Million to Cyclone Maila Relief in PNG and Solomon Islands

Australia has stepped in with financial and humanitarian support to assist Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Maila.

A total of $2.5 million has been committed, with Papua New Guinea receiving an initial $1 million to address urgent needs in areas hardest hit by the storm, including Bougainville and parts of Milne Bay Province.

The assistance is aimed at strengthening local response efforts as communities continue to recover from the cyclone’s impact.

Relief support will include the distribution of essential supplies and the provision of technical expertise to assist response teams working in affected regions.

Part of the funding will be delivered through the Australian Humanitarian Partnership, supporting non-government organisations and their collaboration with community-level partners.

Authorities said Australia will work closely with both national governments to ensure the aid reaches those most in need and contributes effectively to recovery efforts.

Australia also conveyed its condolences to families affected by the disaster, acknowledging the loss of lives and expressing solidarity with those facing hardship.