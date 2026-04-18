Papua New Guinea’s SP Hunters held their nerve to grind out a narrow 26-24 win over the Ipswich Jets in a gripping Round 6 clash at Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby on Saturday.

The home side clawed their way back after trailing at halftime, showing resilience and control in the second half to deny the visitors who looked set to steal the match early on.

PNG Hunters edge Jets in tense finish at Santos Stadium/Photo credit: PNG Hunters Media

The Jets came out firing, crossing first through Rashaun Denny before Tony Francis and Ioane Seiuli added to the scoreboard. With Brenton Baira converting well, the visitors carried an 18-10 lead into the break and looked the more composed outfit.

However, the Hunters regrouped after halftime, lifting their intensity in attack. Benji Kot opened proceedings early, while Trevor Solu and Bruce Bawase combined to keep the scoreboard ticking as the momentum shifted firmly to the hosts.

Bawase proved crucial in the second spell, bagging multiple tries as the Hunters capitalised on defensive lapses from the Jets. Despite a late try to Corey Ross, the visitors could not close the gap as the Hunters defended strongly in the closing minutes.

Match Stats : Hunters 5 tries through Benji Kot (1), Trevor Solu (1) and Bruce Bawase (3), with Trevor Solu adding 3 conversions for a total of 26 points, while the Jets: 4 tries from Rashaun Denny (1), Tony Francis (1), Ioane Seiuli (1) and Corey Ross (1), with Brenton Baira kicking 4 conversions for 24 points.