More than 1,000 knives have been taken off the streets in PNG’s capital following an intensified police operation aimed at cleaning up illegal activities in Port Moresby.

The enforcement drive, conducted over a three-week period, has seen police move aggressively to remove threats and restore order across the city.

PNG Police Operation Targets Crime, Seizes Weapons in Port Moresby/Photo by Police Media

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Turi said the operation, dubbed “Street Eviction,” included clearing unlawful vendors, enforcing road safety laws, and carrying out spot checks on suspicious individuals and vehicles.

He said police seized a variety of items during the operation, including homemade firearms, axes, fake registration plates, and other offensive weapons.

Mr Turi said the campaign would not stop, adding that station commanders were tasked with ensuring continued enforcement to maintain safety in the city.

He also praised police personnel for their efforts and encouraged greater public cooperation in reporting unlawful behaviour.

“Port Moresby is our city, and we want all citizens to take responsibility for making our city clean and safe. If you all work together with the police to identify people who break the law in the city, the minority will change.

“Most of us are law-abiding citizens. The few who are not being reported are the reason they continue to break the law, but soon they will be caught.

“Some PMVs and other defective vehicles are not on the road, which is why we are experiencing improvements in traffic flow in the city.

“The other thing is we have experienced fewer traffic accidents. Those accidents that happened in the city in the last few days are alcohol-related, which we are taking note of,” he said.

He said the goal of the operation is to ensure Port Moresby remains clean, safe, and free from trouble.