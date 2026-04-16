The Papua New Guinea women's national football team have suffered a slim 1–0 loss to the New Zealand women's national football team in the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Oceania Qualifiers, but remain in contention for a place at the global tournament.

PNG Bilums Narrowly Beaten but Stay on Course for World Cup Dream/Photo by OFC Media

The decisive moment came early in the second half at North Harbour Stadium, where Katie Kitching rose to meet a well-placed cross and headed home what proved to be the match-winning goal.

Although the result denied Papua New Guinea direct qualification, the Bilums have secured progression to the inter-confederation playoffs, keeping alive their hopes of reaching the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time.

PNG produced a disciplined and resilient display, particularly in the first half, where they absorbed sustained attacking pressure from the hosts. New Zealand created several clear chances but were repeatedly denied, either by the woodwork or by outstanding defending.

Goalkeeper Betty Sam played a key role in keeping the score level before halftime, making a number of important saves. At the other end, Keren Kalapai sparked a rare attacking opportunity after capitalising on a defensive error, though the chance did not result in a goal.

A dramatic moment late in the first half saw New Zealand awarded a penalty, only for the decision to be reversed following a VAR review, allowing Papua New Guinea to head into the break on level terms.

The breakthrough eventually arrived after the restart when Gabbie Rennie delivered an accurate cross that was clinically finished by Kitching.

Despite falling behind, the Bilums continued to defend strongly and showed determination to stay in the contest, preventing further goals and pushing the match to the final whistle.

While New Zealand celebrate another successful qualification campaign, Papua New Guinea will now prepare for the upcoming playoffs, where they will aim to turn their strong showing into a historic World Cup qualification.