Heavy rainfall that flooded critical sections of Tokua Airport in PNG forced a temporary closure before flights were cleared to resume on Sunday afternoon.

According to the National Airports Corporation, continuous rain from April 4 resulted in surface water flowing onto the runway and taxiway, making it unsafe for aircraft movements.

Flights Resume at PNG's Tokua Airport After Rain Flooding Disrupts Operations /Photo by NAC

Authorities issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to halt operations while teams on the ground monitored the flooding and conducted safety inspections.

Once the water subsided and a full assessment confirmed the airfield was fit for use, the notice was cancelled and services restarted at 1:30pm.

The corporation said its Tokua team remained on site throughout to track conditions and ensure compliance with safety requirements.

It also acknowledged the cooperation of airlines and travellers affected by the interruption.

“Safety remains our highest priority,” NAC stated.