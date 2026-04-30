Papua New Guinea and Australia have strengthened efforts to tackle one of the country’s most persistent health threats, with snakebites claiming an estimated 1,000 lives each year across PNG.

The joint response, driven by Australian Government support, has improved access to safe and effective antivenom while addressing the growing risks linked to counterfeit and expired drugs circulating in informal markets.

PNG and Australia step up fight against deadly snakebites with lifesaving partnership/Photo supplied





The PNG Snakebite Partnership brings together CSL Seqirus, the National Department of Health and the National St John Ambulance Service PNG to coordinate treatment and supply.





Under the arrangement, CSL Seqirus provides 600 vials of antivenom annually, valued at more than AU$1.5 million, ensuring steady availability of the critical medicine.





With funding from Australia, St John Ambulance PNG is responsible for managing and distributing the stock nationwide while also leading training programmes for frontline health workers.





More than 1,500 healthcare workers have been trained to respond to snakebite emergencies, improving survival rates in remote communities.





By 2025, the antivenom had reached nearly 70 health clinics in 15 provinces, helping save more than 3,000 lives, with children making up 25 per cent of those treated.