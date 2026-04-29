Papua New Guinea’s push into the National Rugby League has taken a major step forward, with star playmaker Jarome Luai agreeing to join the new franchise ahead of its inaugural season.

The announcement follows a visit by Luai to the country, where he held talks with rugby league officials and met Prime Minister James Marape, signalling serious intent to be part of the historic expansion.

PNG NRL Dream Gains Momentum as Luai Commits to 2028 Entry

Although the move is still two years away, Luai will remain with the Wests Tigers until the end of the 2027 season after activating an option in his contract.

The Tigers, currently performing strongly in the competition, will now begin planning for the future without one of their most influential players, despite his continued presence in the short term.

Reports suggest the financial model offered by the PNG club has been a decisive factor, with tax-free arrangements allowing players to maximise their earnings well beyond standard NRL contracts.

The signing is expected to help attract further talent, with other players already linked to the franchise as it builds a competitive squad for its debut season.

Welcoming the development, Prime Minister Marape said the interest shown by Luai was deeply appreciated by the nation. “To be the first high-profile player to come and show interest in our team is something we deeply appreciate,” he said.