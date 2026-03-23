PNGDF Boosts Capability with Armoured Vehicle Training

A new wave of military training in the PNG Defence Force is not only improving operational capability but also highlighting the growing contribution of women within the ranks.

At training grounds in Port Moresby, soldiers are undergoing instruction on handling up-armoured vehicles designed to enhance protection during field operations and exercises.

PNGDF CPL Maria Andaku provides instruction in the operation of up armored vehicles to PNGDF CPL Petra Kimbis during training at Murray Barracks in Port Moresby. Photo by : Australian High Commission.

The program is being delivered at Murray Barracks and Goldie River, using vehicles donated by Australia as part of ongoing defence cooperation between the two nations.

So far, eight members of the PNGDF have been certified as instructors and are leading the program, passing on knowledge to participants selected nationwide.

Among the trainers is Corporal Maria Andaku, who said the introduction of the new vehicles has transformed how driver training is conducted.

“We are training them to be qualified to handle the up-armored vehicle. It’s a very big change to the course and we are happy with the ADF for the vehicle,” she said.

One of the trainees, Corporal Petra Kimbis, said the course has tested her abilities while offering a unique learning experience.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s good. It’s interesting and I am enjoying this course,” she said.

Australian instructor Lance Corporal Emily Murphy said the collaboration has strengthened ties between the two forces while allowing for shared learning on both sides.