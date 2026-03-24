Papua New Guinea police in West Sepik have arrested a health worker accused of illegally selling government-supplied medicines in Vanimo, raising fresh concerns about drug shortages in rural clinics across the province.

The suspect, identified as Abraham Waip from Karaitam Village in the Aitape-Lumi District, was taken into custody after officers intercepted him attempting to sell antibiotics at a local trade store last Thursday.

PNG Nurse Arrested Over Illegal Drug Sales in Vanimo/Graphics: Drug depicts generative AI

Police said Waip, who works at Maka Company Aid Post, was apprehended with the help of a shop assistant while seated in a taxi near the back entrance of the store. He was accompanied by his wife and another man, who have also been detained and are now assisting investigators.

Authorities confirmed that a large quantity of medicines was recovered during the arrest, including 3,000 Amoxicillin 500mg capsules packaged in smaller units. The drugs have since been seized and secured as evidence.

West Sepik Provincial Police Commander Senior Inspector Silas Kuaino revealed that the suspect had allegedly been in contact with a doctor at Vanimo General Hospital to arrange the movement and sale of the medicines.

He indicated that the activity may not be isolated, with suspicions that some health workers could be diverting medical supplies for profit, worsening shortages in remote health centres.

Police have warned that investigations are ongoing and anyone found to be involved, whether within the health system or outside, will face prosecution.

“We are continuing our investigations, and those found to be part of this syndicate will be dealt with accordingly,” Kuaino said.