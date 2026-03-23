PNG women’s national football team, the PNG Bilums, have resumed full preparations in the capital after returning from a brief break following their impressive performances in Fiji.

The squad and officials regrouped earlier this week, with training sessions back in full swing at the PNG Football Stadium as focus shifts toward the decisive stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Oceania Qualifiers in New Zealand.

PNG Bilums Regroup for World Cup Qualifier Finals Push

The team is expected to remain in camp in Port Moresby until early next month, using the time to sharpen tactics and build match fitness ahead of their overseas campaign.

Papua New Guinea will take on American Samoa in a crucial semi-final encounter scheduled for April 12 at FMG Stadium Waikato.

A win in that fixture would book the Bilums a place in the final on April 15 at North Harbour Stadium, where they are likely to meet either Fiji or hosts New Zealand.

The stakes are high, with the tournament winner earning automatic qualification to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, while the runner-up will head into an intercontinental playoff.

Following their strong second-round display, the Bilums are determined to maintain momentum as the PNG Football Association urges the nation to rally behind the team in their quest for World Cup history.