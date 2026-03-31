Papua New Guinea will soon see enhanced regional connectivity following Solomon Airlines’ decision to partner with GSA PNG Ltd ahead of a new international service rollout.

The airline is preparing to commence a weekly flight connecting Port Moresby, Honiara and Port Vila, a move expected to improve travel access and strengthen regional cooperation involving PNG.

PNG Strengthens Regional Links with Solomon Airlines Service Launch

Solomon Airlines CEO Matthew Findlay said the appointment ensures the airline has a strong on-the-ground presence to support its operations and customers in PNG.

He said the upcoming Tuesday service, beginning June 2, is aimed at boosting travel convenience while providing new pathways to international destinations through airline partnerships.

Mr Findlay described PNG as a vital market and said having an experienced local partner would help deliver better service to both travellers and the wider travel industry.

He said GSA PNG Ltd brings valuable expertise, industry links and a wide agency network that will assist in growing demand for the new route.

GSA PNG director Brian Chin said the partnership would open doors for greater travel opportunities and closer connections between neighbouring countries.

“We’re excited to support Solomon Airlines’ entry into the PNG market and to be part of this important regional expansion,” Chin said.

“There are strong business, cultural and community ties between PNG and the Solomon Islands, and this new service will make it easier for people to travel between the two countries, as well as access onward international destinations.”