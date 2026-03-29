Papua New Guinea’s SP Hunters endured a heavy defeat on Saturday, going down 33-4 to the Dolphins in a one-sided Round 4 encounter played in Australia. The PNG side struggled to contain a relentless Dolphins outfit that dominated from the opening whistle.

PNG Hunters Outplayed as Dolphins Run Riot in Round 4 Clash/Photo by PNG Hunters Media

The Hunters were kept scoreless in the first half as the Dolphins piled on the pressure, running in multiple tries to take a commanding 16-0 lead into the break. Defensive lapses and missed tackles proved costly for the PNG franchise.

The home side crossed the line six times, with Brian Pouniu opening the scoring early before Jude Saldanha added two tries. Tevita Naufahu, Sam Elliott and Steven Nummambo also got on the scoreboard as the Dolphins maintained control throughout the match.

Goal-kicker Joshua James was accurate with the boot, slotting four conversions and later adding a field goal to extend the margin. His composure ensured the Dolphins made the most of their attacking opportunities.

PNG Hunters’ only response came in the second half when Bruce Bawase managed to break through in the 66th minute. However, the lone try was not enough to spark any meaningful comeback.

Both sides had a player sent to the sin bin, with Sheldon Pitama and Zebedy Kip spending time off the field, but the temporary dismissals had little impact on the overall outcome.

Despite flashes of effort, the Hunters were outclassed in all departments as the Dolphins secured a convincing win to close out the match.

Match Summary: Dolphins 33 (6 tries, 4 conversions, 1 field goal) def. PNG Hunters 4 (1 try, 0 conversions).