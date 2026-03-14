PNG Rugby League Community Hails Johnston’s Historic 213-Try Milestone

Papua New Guinea rugby league fans were among thousands celebrating worldwide after South Sydney winger Alex Johnston set a new NRL record with his 213rd career try on Friday night.

The landmark moment occurred during the Rabbitohs’ match at Allianz Stadium when Johnston crossed in the 41st minute to become the highest tryscorer in premiership history.

The stadium erupted into celebration as the winger touched down, triggering scenes of excitement that saw thousands of spectators pour onto the field to share the historic moment.

The match had to be suspended for about 15 minutes while officials and security cleared the pitch before play could safely continue.

During the delay, Johnston was presented with a commemorative gold jersey to mark his record-breaking feat before returning to the field to complete the game.

The try followed an impressive attacking play from South Sydney, beginning with a strong break by David Fifita.

The ball moved quickly through Cameron Murray and Latrell Mitchell before Johnston accelerated down the left flank, racing about 40 metres to score the historic try.

The long-standing record was previously held by rugby league legend Ken Irvine, who finished his career with 212 tries after playing for North Sydney and Manly between 1958 and 1973.

Johnston has been one of the Rabbitohs’ most reliable finishers since debuting in 2014, when he scored 21 tries in 18 games during the club’s premiership-winning season.

The milestone was achieved against fierce rivals the Sydney Roosters, a club Johnston has consistently performed well against.

South Sydney will next face the Wests Tigers, another side Johnston has troubled throughout his career with 20 tries already scored against them.