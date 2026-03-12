National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop has raised concerns in Parliament about whether members of Parliament should continue holding the authority to elect the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea.

During a debate on constitutional reform yesterday, the governor said the country must examine its political structure as it approaches the 50th anniversary of independence.

PNG Governor Parkop Questions MPs’ Power to Elect Prime Minister

Mr Parkop said experience since 1975 has shown that the system has encouraged political manoeuvring, with national leaders often preoccupied with maintaining support in Parliament rather than concentrating on governance.

He reminded the House that the structure was originally developed by the Constitutional Planning Committee ahead of independence in 1975, but said it is now time to reassess its effectiveness.

“We have the benefit of hindsight,” he said. “The leaders and experts of that time made decisions based on the understanding and the world of 1974. But here we are, 50 years on.”

According to Mr Parkop, one of the main weaknesses of the current system is the constant threat of votes of no-confidence, which has often destabilised governments.

He said prime ministers have frequently had to focus on maintaining political numbers instead of concentrating on policy and development.

“The first and foremost occupation is the numbers game,” he told Parliament.

Mr Parkop said the lack of security of tenure for the nation’s leader makes it difficult to implement bold reforms.

“How are you going to govern and make very important decisions when the Prime Minister has no security of tenure?” he asked.

“If we don’t use this power properly, then give it back to our people. And if they make bad decisions, they live with it because it is their power.”