Papua New Guinea has joined rugby league fans around the world in celebrating the historic moment when Alex Johnston became the highest try-scorer in National Rugby League history.

The achievement came during the South Sydney Rabbitohs’ match against the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, where Johnston crossed the line to claim his 213th career try, breaking a record that had stood for more than five decades.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape described the moment as a proud occasion for Papua New Guineans, highlighting Johnston’s family links to Lumi in West Sepik Province through his mother.

PNG celebrates Alex Johnston’s NRL record as PM Marape praises historic milestone

He said the winger’s success reflects the strong connection between Papua New Guinea and rugby league, a sport followed passionately throughout the country.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Papua New Guinea, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to Kumul No. 294 Alex Johnston for this remarkable and historic achievement,” Mr Marape said.

“Breaking a record that has stood for more than fifty years is no small feat. Alex Johnston has demonstrated extraordinary skill, dedication, and consistency throughout his career, and Papua New Guinea is immensely proud of his success.”

Johnston has also played for the PNG Kumuls, representing the country in 12 Test matches, and remains one of the most recognised players with Papua New Guinean heritage competing in the NRL.

Mr Marape said his achievement resonates strongly in a nation where rugby league remains the most loved sport.

“Rugby league is part of the heartbeat of our nation. When a player with Papua New Guinean heritage rises to such heights in the sport’s premier competition, it inspires millions of young boys and girls across our country who dream of achieving greatness in rugby league.”

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the congratulatory message from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“I join Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and our Australian friends in congratulating Alex Johnston. His success reflects the strong sporting ties between our two nations and the deep love for rugby league shared by Australians and Papua New Guineans alike.”

“Alex Johnston’s achievement shows the extraordinary talent that exists across the Pacific region. His success reminds us that with discipline, faith, and perseverance, our young people can compete and excel on the world stage.”

“As Papua New Guinea continues its journey toward greater participation in the NRL and international rugby league, role models like Alex Johnston play an important role in inspiring the next generation of players from our country.”

“Alex Johnston has etched his name permanently into rugby league history. Papua New Guinea celebrates with him and wishes him continued success in the seasons ahead. You have made our country and our region proud.”