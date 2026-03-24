London Broncos Extend Unbeaten Streak with Crushing 66- 6 Win over Salford

The London Broncos continued their sensational start to the season with a dominant 66-6 victory over Salford, extending their unbeaten run in the Championship to six games. Their only setback so far came against recently promoted Super League side Bradford Bulls, who beat them 26-8 in early February.

The win sees the Broncos sit firmly at the top of the Championship table, having already recorded emphatic victories over North Wales Crusaders, Swinton Lions, and Halifax Panthers. Their attacking firepower and solid defence have made them a formidable force early in the season.

London Broncos Extend Unbeaten Streak with Crushing Win

Coach Jason Demetriou praised the team’s performance despite missing several key players during this opening phase. "We're unbeaten in the championship and we're defending really well and scoring a lot of points so I can't be too disappointed, considering a lot of our key players haven't played in this early part of the season," he said after the match.

The Broncos’ depth has been a crucial factor in their success, according to Demetriou. "It is starting to ramp up a little bit in terms of the depth of the squad and that internal pressure is what's keeping us on our toes," he explained, highlighting the importance of healthy competition among players.

Off the field, the squad has built impressive cohesion in a short time. "It's impressive to be fair for a group that has only been together for three months, the way they're connected, the way they support each other and I get to see it every day at training," Demetriou added. "They enjoy spending time together, it's very hard to manufacture that as a coach and the boys are doing a fantastic job at the moment."

The Broncos’ owners, NRL legend Darren Lockyer and Australian businessman Grant Wechsel, were also acknowledged for creating a positive environment that allows the team to thrive. Their support behind the scenes has been instrumental in maintaining the squad’s focus and morale.

The London Broncos are set to face the Batley Bulldogs at the Cherry Reds Records Stadium on Monday, March 30th, at 1am (PNG time), with live coverage on NBC Television. Fans are expecting another high-scoring performance as the Broncos continue their pursuit of Championship glory.