PNG Hunters Set for Sunday Showdown Against Clydesdales

A challenging test awaits the PNG Hunters this Sunday when they travel to Toowoomba for a clash against the Clydesdales, as the competition intensifies.

The PNG franchise, coached by Paul Aiton, has confirmed its squad ahead of the 4pm encounter at Toowoomba Sports Ground on March 22.

The team has been structured to maintain stability in key positions while also introducing energy through its bench rotation, as they look to match the hosts across all areas of the field.

Leadership will again rest with captain I. Alu, whose experience is expected to guide the side through what is anticipated to be a tough contest away from home.

The Hunters remain focused on executing their game plan and maintaining consistency as they continue their campaign.

Team List:

S. Wabo, D. Douglas, B. Bawase, B. Kot, M. Banam, J. Gena, J. Mavoko, Z. Kip, T. Solu, H. Ulalom, W. Tau-Loi, M. F. Connors, I. Alu (C), L. Kiap, S. Kalo, M. Kai, N. Akunai, J. Lot.