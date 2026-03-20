In Papua New Guinea, dozens of students are set to benefit from expanded scholarship programs following new agreements signed by TotalEnergies E.P PNG with key education institutions.

The initiative will see full training support provided to selected students, while also widening opportunities for young women and engineering students linked to the Papua LNG project areas.

Scholarships expanded as TotalEnergies partners with PNG training institutions

Claire Viaud, HSSE Director, said the company continues to make steady progress on the Papua LNG development, adding that scholarship programs remain a key pillar of its social commitments.

She said over 180 students have already received support since 2019, reinforcing the company’s goal of inclusive development.

At PNG University of Technology, four final-year engineering students from Gulf and Central provinces will receive support valued at K130,400 in 2026.

Vice Chancellor Professor Ora Renagi said the partnership aligns with the university’s vision of delivering world-class education that improves people’s lives.

“We have a vision of providing world class education, to positively impact the lives of our people,” he said.

“Standards of higher education should translate into higher standards in people’s lives.”

At Caritas Technical Secondary School, scholarships for young women will increase from 10 to 15, with expanded study areas including office administration.

Meanwhile, Don Bosco Technical School will continue to emphasise discipline and merit, with Rector Fr. Ambrose Pereira reminding students of the importance of personal responsibility in securing employment.