PNG Defence Recruitment Practices Questioned by Former Commander

Retired Papua New Guinea Defence Force commander Major General Jerry Singirok has sounded a warning over alleged irregular recruitment activities within the PNGDF, particularly at the Goldie River Training Depot in PNG.

He said the integrity of the recruitment process is critical to maintaining a capable and disciplined military, stressing that any compromise could undermine national security responsibilities entrusted to the force.

Retired Papua New Guinea Defence Force commander Major General Jerry Singirok

Mr Singirok pointed to constitutional requirements under Section 202, which mandates the Defence Force to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty, saying this obligation demands strict adherence to proper enlistment standards.

According to him, ideal recruits must meet clearly defined criteria, including being physically fit, disciplined, and preferably below the age of 20, in order to cope with the demands of military service.

However, he raised concern that individuals outside these requirements, including those above 30 years of age, married applicants, and even candidates who had previously failed screening, were allegedly being accepted into the force.

He warned that such actions not only breach established PNGDF procedures but also weaken operational effectiveness and readiness.

Mr Singirok further stressed the importance of keeping the Defence Force independent from external interference to preserve professionalism within its ranks.

“As President of the Pacific Islands Regiment Veterans League, and on behalf of the PNG Flag Officers League of Former Commanders, I call on the Chief of Defence Force to step in immediately. A full investigation must be carried out, and any illegal practices within the recruitment system must be exposed and stopped,” he said.