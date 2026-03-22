Papua New Guinea Hunters delivered an emphatic performance on Sunday, overpowering the Western Clydesdales 38-14 in their Round 3 Hostplus Cup encounter at Toowoomba. The visiting side wasted no time asserting control, running in early tries that set the tone for a dominant outing.

PNG Hunters Run Riot Over Clydesdales in Toowoomba Clash

The Hunters stunned the home crowd at Toowoomba Sports Ground with two quick tries inside the opening minutes, racing to an early advantage. Their attacking structure and speed proved difficult for the Clydesdales to contain throughout the match.

Sanny Wabo opened the scoring in the first minute before Myles Banam crossed shortly after, putting PNG firmly in charge. Joel Gena extended the lead midway through the first half, while Benji Kot added another just before the break to give the Hunters a commanding 24-4 halftime lead.

The Clydesdales attempted to fight back in the second half through tries from Peter Gubb, Christopher Woodbridge and Denzel Burns, but the Hunters maintained control of the contest with consistent attacking pressure.

Bruce Bawase added to the tally in the 58th minute, followed by a second try to Joel Gena and a late effort from Lynchill Kiap to seal the win. The Hunters finished with seven tries compared to the home side’s three.

Goal-kicking also favoured PNG, with Trevor Solu and Jamie Mavoko combining for five successful conversions, further stretching the margin.

The result highlights the Hunters’ strong form early in the season, as they continue to build momentum with an impressive away victory in Toowoomba.







