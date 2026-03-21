Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape says the country’s economy continues to expand even as major resource projects like Wafi-Golpu and Papua LNG are yet to reach final investment stages.

Addressing Parliament, he said economic indicators show steady growth under his Government, reinforcing that PNG is not reliant on a single project for progress.

PNG Economy Growing Despite Delays in Major Projects, Says Marape

“These figures show that our country is not dependent on any single project. Our economy is growing through agriculture, construction, and other sectors,” he said.

The Prime Minister revealed that government revenue has risen significantly from K14 billion in 2018 to about K25 billion in 2025, while gross domestic product has increased from K79 billion to over K130 billion.

He pointed to the reopening of the Porgera mine as an example of the Government’s firm approach to negotiations, stating that earlier criticism had been proven wrong.

“When we took a stand on Porgera, many said the country would fail. Today, internal revenue has significantly increased, proving that good decisions deliver better long-term results,” he said.

Mr Marape emphasised that while the Government is keen to see projects move forward, it will not rush into agreements that compromise national interests.

“People must understand that these projects take time to reach FID, but it is better to take time and secure a fair deal than to accept arrangements that do not benefit our people,” he said.

“Our responsibility is not just for today, but for future generations. We will continue to negotiate in good faith, but always with the best interests of Papua New Guinea at heart.”