PNG Defence Minister Dr. Billy Joseph has hit out at statements made by Rainbo Paita in Parliament, describing them as unverified and misleading, and warned they could trigger online harassment against innocent citizens.

PNG Defence Minister Slams Unverified Claims in Parliament

Dr. Joseph voiced concern that the allegations, presented without proper fact-checking, had already led to cyberbullying targeting a young student. “We must not use this Honourable House to circulate unsubstantiated information that ends up destroying the lives of innocent people,” he said.

The student, a third-year attendee at the University of Papua New Guinea, recently applied and was accepted into the Papua New Guinea Defence Force. Dr. Joseph said it was unfair for the young applicant to be subjected to public scrutiny and harassment over unproven claims.

Highlighting the dangers of spreading misinformation online, the Minister called for responsible leadership from Members of Parliament. He stressed that claims affecting individuals’ reputations should always be verified before being made public.

Dr. Joseph also warned about the psychological impact of cyberbullying on young people, especially those eager to serve the nation, urging both parliamentarians and the public to exercise caution online.

The Defence Minister appealed to citizens to avoid sharing unverified posts and to respect the dignity of individuals who are unable to defend themselves.

The issue has sparked broader discussions in PNG about the ethics of public statements and the urgent need to curb cyberbullying.