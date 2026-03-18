The King of the North: A Tribute to Alex Johnston

Born in Sydney on January 14, 1995, Alex Johnston carries the pride of a multifaceted heritage that bridges nations. While raised in Australia, his soul is deeply anchored in the soil of Papua New Guinea, specifically the Lumi district in Sandaun Province through his maternal grandmother. This dual identity—of Torres Strait Islander and Papua New Guinean descent—would later define not just his personal journey, but the aspirations of an entire rugby league-mad nation.

Growing up in the coastal suburb of La Perouse, Johnston’s life was steeped in the traditions of the "Bunny" culture long before he ever wore the cardinal and myrtle. He was a standout student-athlete, notably achieving the title of dux at Endeavour Sports High School in 2012. Even as a teenager, his discipline was as sharp as his footwork, balancing the demands of high-level cricket and rugby league with a level of maturity that hinted at the professional longevity to come.

Johnston’s path to greatness began at La Perouse United, a club famous for producing Indigenous talent. His natural speed and "sixth sense" for the try line saw him fly through the junior ranks, representing the New South Wales Under-16s and Under-18s. By the time he debuted for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2014, the whispers in Redfern were that they had found the natural successor to the legendary Nathan Merritt and Greg Inglis.





That debut season in 2014 was nothing short of a fairy tale. As a nineteen-year-old, Johnston became the competition’s leading try-scorer with 21 tries in 18 games, culminating in a Grand Final victory over the Bulldogs. Scoring the opening try of that Premiership-winning match cemented his status as a big-game player. It was the beginning of a decade-long love affair with the South Sydney faithful, characterized by a humble demeanor and a terrifyingly consistent strike rate.





While he briefly wore the green and gold of the Australian Kangaroos in 2015, it was his decision to represent the Papua New Guinea Kumuls that truly ignited the spirit of the Pacific. Choosing the Kumuls wasn't just a career move; it was a homecoming. To the people of PNG, "AJ" is more than a winger—he is a symbol of excellence. Every time he stepped onto the field for the Kumuls, he carried the hopes of millions in Port Moresby and the remote villages of the Highlands.





The road to the historical record was not without its shadows. In late 2024, a devastating Achilles injury threatened to end his pursuit of history. Stuck on 195 tries and facing a grueling recovery in his late twenties, many wondered if the legendary mark of Ken Irvine was simply destined to remain untouched. Johnston himself admitted to "dark places" during his rehab, but his resilience, fueled by a desire to honor his family and heritage, saw him return to the field with undiminished speed.





On Friday, March 13, 2026, history finally yielded. In a high-stakes Round 2 clash against the Sydney Roosters at a sold-out Allianz Stadium, Johnston did what he does best. After equaling the record in the first half, he burst onto a Latrell Mitchell offload in the 41st minute, racing 40 meters to claim his 213th career try. The stadium erupted, and in a rare show of sport-wide unity, the game was paused for 16 minutes as fans and teammates celebrated a feat many believed was impossible.





This record of 213 tries is a testament to more than just athletic ability; it is a monument to consistency. While other great scorers had "purple patches," Johnston maintained a strike rate that defied the modern era's defensive structures. He became the first player in history to score 30 tries in consecutive seasons (2021–2022) and has claimed the Ken Irvine Medal three times. His name now sits alone at the summit, surpassing a record that had stood for over half a century.





Beyond the statistics, Johnston’s legacy is rooted in his role as a bridge between cultures. As a proud Kumul, his success has spurred the growth of the game in PNG, paving the way for the PNG Chiefs to join the NRL in 2028—a franchise Johnston has already expressed a deep desire to lead. He remains an absolute gentleman off the field, a man whose humility has earned him the respect of Prime Ministers and village children alike.





Alex Johnston didn't just break a record; he rewrote the narrative of what a winger can achieve in the modern game. From the sands of La Perouse to the historic turf of Allianz Stadium, his journey is a masterclass in perseverance. As he continues to add to his tally, he does so as a hero of two nations—a Rabbitoh for life and a Kumul forever, the undisputed Greatest Try Scorer the game has ever seen.