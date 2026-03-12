The Papua New Guinea (PNG) Women’s National Football Team, known as the Bilums, returned to Port Moresby today after a successful campaign at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Oceania Qualifiers held in Fiji.

PNG impressed throughout the group stage, securing three consecutive victories to finish on top of their pool and book a place in the next stage of the competition to be played in New Zealand.

PNG Bilums Return Home After Strong Start in Oceania Qualifiers/ Photo by PNGFA





The Bilums began their campaign with a dominant 5–0 win over Vanuatu before following it up with another commanding performance against New Caledonia, winning 4–0.





They sealed their place at the top of the group with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over hosts Fiji in their final group match.





Following their arrival in Port Moresby, members of the squad were allowed a short break to spend time with their families before regrouping this weekend for the next phase of preparation.





The team is expected to reconvene in camp as they prepare for the semi-final match against American Samoa in New Zealand next month.





Head coach Eric Komeng acknowledged the support behind the team’s progress, thanking both the Papua New Guinea Football Association and the families of the players for their encouragement.

“We thank PNGFA and the families of our players for their continued support to the team.”