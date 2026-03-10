Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has launched the K382.5 million design and construction project for the 87-kilometre road linking Passam Junction to Angoram Station in East Sepik Province.





The announcement was made during a project launch at the Angoram waterfront on Friday, March 6, marking another step under the national ConnectPNG infrastructure program aimed at improving transport networks across the country.

PNG PM Marape Launches K382.5 Million Passam–Angoram Road Project/ Photo PNG Government





Prime Minister Marape said the road project reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring rural communities are not left behind in development, describing the initiative as a continuation of the vision of Papua New Guinea’s founding leader, Michael Somare.





He told the Angoram community that the long-awaited road would unlock economic opportunities and encourage local entrepreneurship in the district.





“You deserve this road, and it is about time you are getting this road. I want business men and women to rise up from this place,” he said.





Marape noted that the Sepik region has enormous potential through its river systems, fertile land, marine resources and cultural heritage, adding that the sealing of the road will connect Angoram to the provincial capital and the wider national economy nearly 50 years after independence.





The Prime Minister also announced a K100 million upgrade for Boram Airport in Wewak under Phase II of the Civil Aviation Development Investment Program, which will include a two-storey terminal and facilities capable of accommodating larger aircraft.





Looking ahead, he said the government has approved plans to divide Angoram District into two districts to strengthen governance and service delivery, while reaffirming that development of the Frieda River mine would proceed with environmental safeguards.





“We will work on the Frieda Mine in a way that will not kill the Frieda River, but prosper the East Sepik economy and the economy of Papua New Guinea,” he said.