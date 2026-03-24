Prime Minister James Marape has stressed that Papua New Guinea and Pacific nations have a unique opportunity to guide urban growth for the benefit of their populations, instead of allowing cities to become centres of congestion and inequality.

Delivering the keynote at the 7th Pacific Urban Forum, he noted PNG’s urban population is still under 20 per cent, far below the global average, giving the country time to plan for future growth.

PNG and Pacific Cities Can Be Transformed Through Smart Planning: PM Marape/Photo downtown Port Moresby/File photo

“If planned well, urbanisation allows us to deliver essential services more effectively,” Prime Minister Marape said. “Electricity, water, health, and education can reach people efficiently when cities are designed properly.”

He cautioned against unplanned expansion, which has created problems in many global cities. “In some parts of the world, millions live in spaces where infrastructure cannot cope. That is not the future we want for PNG or the Pacific,” he said.

The Prime Minister encouraged joint efforts among governments, municipal authorities, private sector actors, and development partners to ensure cities reflect the region’s cultural identity while offering opportunities for employment, education, and innovation.

Highlighting the ongoing rural-to-urban migration, he said PNG must ensure cities are inclusive and well-serviced. “Urban centres should be livable, welcoming, and capable of supporting growth sustainably,” he said.

Marape expressed optimism about PNG’s urban future, linking it to national development and the 50-year Independence milestone. “Come back in 2035—you will see a completely different Port Moresby,” he said. “A city that reflects the full potential of our nation.”