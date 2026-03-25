PNG Hunters Name Squad for round 4 match against Redcliffe Dolphins

The SP PNG Hunters have named their lineup for Round 4 as they prepare to face the Redcliffe Dolphins, following a powerful display in their previous outing.

PNG enters the match riding high after a convincing 38-14 victory over the Western Clydesdales in the Hostplus Cup, where they asserted early dominance and maintained control throughout the contest.

The Hunters wasted no time in Toowoomba, crossing the line early and setting a fast-paced rhythm that left their opponents struggling to keep up. Their attacking structure and defensive discipline proved too strong, ensuring a comfortable result away from home.

PNG Hunters Name Squad round 4 match against Redcliffe Dolphins





Head coach Paul Aiton has retained a strong squad for the upcoming clash, with S. Swabo named at fullback, while G. Rex and B. Bawase feature in the backline. A notable inclusion is debutant C. Lung, who will be looking to make an immediate impact.

Captain I. Alu will again lead the side, supported by experienced forwards including M. F. Connors and W. Tau-Loi. The match is scheduled for Saturday at Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe, with kick-off set for 6pm, as the Hunters aim to build momentum from their recent success.

The team

S Swabo D Douglas G Rex B Bawase C Lung* (debut) J Gena J Mavoko Z Kip T Solu H Ulalom M F Connors W Tau-Loi I Alu (C) L Kiap S Kalo M Kai N Aknunai J Lot





Head Coach: Paul Aiton