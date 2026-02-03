Police Warns of Looming Evictions in PNG Capital Port Moresby

Authorities in Port Moresby have issued a warning to residents living in areas scheduled for eviction this year, saying preparations should begin immediately. The National Capital District (NCD) Police will provide support to landowners and property owners carrying out the removals to ensure public order is maintained.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police for NCD and Central Provinces, Benjamin Turi, said the police have been officially informed about several eviction exercises. “Evictions are expected at Hohola, Suksuk Tyres Service down to Pitstop, Mobil Service Station, parts of Garden Hills, and Six Mile near Saraga Market. These are court-ordered, and residents must be ready to relocate,” he said.

He added that police enforcement will only proceed when all legal documents are verified as genuine. “Talai and Gorobe will be next, as a new road linking Burns Peak to Koki Market is planned. Police are coordinating with all agencies to make sure the evictions run smoothly,” ACP Turi said.

The officer confirmed that the Two Mile Hill eviction is progressing steadily, and Four Mile Works compound is scheduled next. Awareness sessions have already been conducted for residents of the compound.

ACP Turi also noted that other illegal settlements appearing along drains and in unauthorized areas will be removed once the NCDC gives approval. “We are working closely with the NCDC to ensure the law is upheld and these exercises are conducted safely,” he said.