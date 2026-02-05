PNG Eastern Highlands Commits K500,000 for Unitech Students

PNG students from Eastern Highlands studying at Unitech will benefit from a new funding arrangement after the provincial government signed an MOU with the Papua New Guinea University of Technology to cover school fee subsidies.

The signing took place in Lae and was led by Eastern Highlands Governor Simon Sia, who confirmed that the province is preparing to allocate about K500,000 for its students at the institution.

Governor Sia

Governor Sia said the total commitment will depend on the final number of approved applicants once submissions close on February 13.

“At this point, applications are still coming in, so we are unable to confirm the exact figure. What we can say is that the province is preparing to commit close to half a million kina,” he said.

Under the arrangement, Unitech will manage the funds once they are released, ensuring they are applied strictly to student fees.

Governor Sia said the subsidy applies to all eligible Eastern Highlands students, including those who are self-sponsored and those already on government scholarships.

“Students must download the application from our website and meet all requirements to qualify for the subsidy,” he said.

Unitech Vice-Chancellor Professor Ora Renagi said the agreement addresses past confusion over how leftover funds should be treated at the end of the academic year.

He said the MOU clearly states that any remaining balance will either be refunded to the provincial government or carried forward to assist new Eastern Highlands students in the next intake.

“Unitech is very proud to partner with the Eastern Highlands Provincial Government. This MOU provides clear proof of how the funds will be used and helps avoid misunderstandings,” Professor Renagi said.