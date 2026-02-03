PNG Dei By-Election: Kipa edges ahead as counting continues

PNG lawyer Desmond Paul Kipa has emerged as the frontrunner in the Dei Open by-election after 30 primary counts were completed by 5pm yesterday, placing him narrowly ahead of his closest rival.

Dei by-election counting in progress at Kiminga Police Barracks

Figures released from the counting centre at the Kimininga Police Barracks show Kipa leading with 7,985 votes, boosted by strong support from the Kotna Local Level Government area where he recorded the highest tally.

Kipa opened counting on Saturday afternoon with 2,223 votes, added 3,673 votes on Monday and increased his total by a further 2,089 votes on Tuesday.

Close behind is Tui Ekil, who finished second in the 2022 National General Elections and has surged to 7,697 votes, closing the gap to just 300 votes.

Ekil’s momentum has been driven largely by the Mala/Kinjibi Local Level Government area, where he secured more than 7,000 votes.

James Pini currently sits in third place with 5,444 votes, while former Task Force Sweep chairman Sam Koim follows in fourth position, trailing Pini by just over 1,000 votes.

Primary school teacher Goro Koiti completes the top five with 4,104 votes as counting continues across Dei’s three local level governments.