PNG labour mobility received a boost on Saturday as 35 workers from the Lae City Authority Hub were farewelled ahead of their departure to Australia under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme.

PNG workers from Lae depart for Australia under PALM scheme

The send-off took place during an Australia Day barbecue at the Lae Yacht Club, where invited guests and media gathered to acknowledge the workers and hear firsthand about their journey into overseas employment.

The PALM scheme enables eligible workers from Papua New Guinea and other Pacific nations to access short- and long-term jobs in key Australian industries, including agriculture, meat processing, aged care and accommodation, while supporting workforce needs in regional Australia.

Remittances sent home by participants continue to play a vital role in supporting families and strengthening local economies across PNG.

Australian Consul-General in Lae, Brenton Kanowski, congratulated the workers and said Lae was becoming an important contributor to labour mobility programs between the two countries.

“The PALM scheme is a win for workers, for Papua New Guinea, and for Australian employers. These 35 workers from Lae will develop transferable skills and build stronger futures for their communities. They will be ambassadors for PNG in Australia,” he said.