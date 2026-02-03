PNG champions Hekari United FC were left heartbroken after conceding a stoppage-time penalty that forced a 2–2 draw against Vanuatu United FC in the OFC Pro League on Tuesday night.

PNG Hekari denied first OFC Pro League win by late Vanuatu penalty/Photo Hekari Media

The result came at a tense period for Hekari, who entered the match under scrutiny following three straight defeats and the recent resignation of head coach Marcos Gusmão.

Vanuatu struck first in the 12th minute when Bill Kaltack pounced on a loose ball inside the area to put the visitors ahead, as Hekari struggled to settle in the early exchanges.

The home side found a way back when John Orobulu was brought down in the box, allowing Joseph Joe to level the scores from the penalty spot with a composed finish.

Goalkeeper Dave Tomare then kept Hekari in the contest, producing a crucial save to deny Jordy Tasip as Vanuatu pressed for a second goal.

Hekari gained momentum after the break and took the lead when Erick Joe rose highest to head home Raymond Gunemba’s corner, giving the hosts a 2–1 advantage.

Despite creating further chances, Hekari failed to extend their lead and were punished late when a handball on the goal line awarded Vanuatu a penalty in added time. Owen Smith converted to rescue a draw, while Erick Joe was sent off after receiving a second yellow card during the aftermath.