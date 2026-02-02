 PNG Hekari FC Names Interim Coach Following Gusmao Exit

PNG Hekari United FC has appointed assistant coach Jerry Allan to lead the team on an interim basis after head coach Marcos Gusmao officially resigned from his role.

The club confirmed that Gusmao informed management of his decision during a meeting, stating that personal reasons had influenced his choice to step down during the OFC Pro League season.

Hekari officials said the coach shared his intention to devote more time to his family, noting that this could represent his final chapter in football. The board said his decision was accepted with understanding and respect.

During his time with PNG Hekari FC, Gusmao contributed to the club’s technical direction by drafting a four-year development strategy focused on youth pathways and long-term player growth.

Jerry Allan will oversee the squad for the rest of the season while the club considers its next coaching appointment. Allan currently holds an OFC Senior B Licence and is working towards obtaining his A Licence.

PNG Hekari FC thanked Gusmao for his commitment and efforts at the club and wished him success in the next stage of his life.