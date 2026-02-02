PNG Talent Helps London Broncos Maintain Hot Streak

PNG-linked London Broncos continued their impressive run in the Betfred Championship after recording a third consecutive victory, defeating Oldham RLFC 25–8 at Cherry Red Records Stadium on Sunday.

PNG Talent Helps Broncos Maintain Hot Streak



The Broncos settled quickly into the contest and dictated proceedings from the opening exchanges, applying sustained pressure that kept Oldham pinned in their own half for long periods.

Oldham opened the scoring through a penalty goal before registering their only try of the match through Cole Geyer. Kieran Dixon converted both goal attempts for the visitors, but London soon seized control and built a lead they never relinquished.

The home side crossed for five tries through Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Liam Tindall, Robert Mathias, Finley Glare and Alex Max, while Dean Hawkins added a field goal to cap off a dominant performance. Gairo Voro converted one of three attempts, with Jack Croft successful from his lone kick at goal.

The win marked London’s third straight success in the competition, a result that continues to lift confidence within the squad and among supporters as the season progresses.

Head coach Jason Demetriou said the team showed composure and commitment throughout the match, adding that the players executed their opportunities well when it mattered most.

Fans applauded the Broncos at full-time, hopeful the positive momentum will carry forward into the next round of the championship.