PNG–Australia Ties Strengthened Through Chiefs Visa Initiative

A new Australian visa initiative aimed at supporting PNG’s entry into the National Rugby League has been announced, marking another milestone in the growing partnership between Papua New Guinea and Australia ahead of the PNG Chiefs’ debut in 2028.

Speaking on behalf of the Australian Government, Home Affairs and Immigration Minister Hon. Tony Burke MP said the package was designed to remove travel barriers for those involved in the PNG Chiefs programme while reinforcing long-standing cultural and sporting links between the two nations.

The visa framework will benefit PNG nationals connected to the Chiefs, including athletes, coaching staff, administrators, journalists and supporters travelling to Australia for NRL fixtures and related events.

As part of the reforms, visa application charges will drop dramatically to approximately PGK75, making travel significantly more affordable compared to current fees of up to PGK1,300.

Fans of the PNG Chiefs will be able to apply for a 12-month visitor visa at the reduced rate, allowing repeated short visits throughout the rugby league season to attend matches.

To streamline access, Australia will roll out a one-stop online website providing visa guidance and application resources tailored specifically for the PNG Chiefs community.

PNG officials welcomed the move, noting the role of rugby league in connecting communities, with leaders saying the country remains grateful for Australia’s ongoing support, stating, “We are humbled and continue to appreciate Australia’s commitment through our national sport.”