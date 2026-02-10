PNG Petroleum Minister Jimmy Maladina has reaffirmed the Government’s confidence in the progress of the Papua LNG Project following high-level meetings in Singapore between the State negotiating team and TotalEnergies’ senior leadership.

The assurance comes amid ongoing industry speculation about the project’s timeline, which Minister Maladina said was addressed directly during engagements with the project operator.

PNG Government Reaffirms Confidence in Papua LNG After Singapore Talks

The Singapore discussions followed earlier talks in Davos, Switzerland, where Prime Minister James Marape met with TotalEnergies Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanné, reinforcing political and commercial dialogue around the multibillion-dollar development.

Minister Maladina said the State’s direct engagement with TotalEnergies leadership had provided clarity on the project’s direction and alignment between the partners.

“The State team and myself have met extensively with senior management team of TotalEnergies, and I am satisfied with the level of commitment and engagement around the Papua LNG Project. The project remains on track and discussions were constructive and focused on delivery,” he said.

He said the remaining steps required from the State ahead of the Final Investment Decision (FID) were clearly defined and progressing through formal government processes.

According to the Minister, the National Petroleum Authority is working towards completing the Development Forum, alongside advancing licensing requirements in line with statutory obligations.

“From the State’s side, the priorities are clear. The National Petroleum Authority will complete the Development Forum and move the necessary licensing processes forward. These are part of the statutory requirements and work is underway,” Minister Maladina said.

He added that Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited continues to engage with TotalEnergies on outstanding commercial issues, including historical cost recovery and the formation of the joint marketing company, both seen as critical to reaching FID.





“The message to industry and investors is straightforward. The Papua LNG Project is progressing. Engagement between the State and its partners remains constructive, and we continue to work towards FID this year.”