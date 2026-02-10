PNG’s New Ireland Provincial by-election was decided yesterday with Byron Chan emerging victorious after the completion of the eighth elimination.

Byron Chan Declared Winner in New Ireland

Chan, a former Namatanai MP and People’s Progress Party candidate, collected 21,481 votes to secure the provincial seat.

The poll was held to fill the vacancy left by the late Sir Julius Chan, one of Papua New Guinea’s most prominent political figures.

Kepas Wali followed in second place, recording 15,725 votes.

The declaration was made in Kavieng by returning officer Benjamin Kliawi, who said, “I declare Byron Chan the winner of the New Ireland Provincial by-election.”