Evidence presented in a PNG coroner’s court has revealed that a light aircraft which went down in the Sarawaget Range late last year was flying about 20 knots faster than recommended moments before the crash.

PNG Plane Was Travelling Too Fast Before Fatal Morobe Crash, Court Hears

Senior investigator Alfred Nana from the Accident Investigation Commission told Magistrate Pious Tapil that the safest climbing speed for the aircraft type was 65 knots, yet data showed it was moving at approximately 85 knots when it collided with trees near Sapmanga village in Kabwum.

The December 22, 2024 crash claimed the life of the pilot and four passengers as the aircraft travelled from Wasu in Morobe’s Tewai-Siassi district to Nadzab Airport in Lae.

Mr Nana said the excess speed could have affected the pilot’s response time when faced with rising terrain and other hazards along the mountainous route.

He also confirmed that the aircraft, identified as P2-SAM, was not fitted with an active oral warning system, leaving the pilot dependent solely on visual cues from the cockpit.

Family members of the victims were present in court and observed proceedings quietly after Magistrate Tapil invited them to raise questions for the investigator.

The court was informed that the official AIC report did not confirm whether the pilot was attempting to climb at the time of impact.

Magistrate Tapil added that concerns had been raised regarding possible insurance arrangements for the deceased passengers, as Mr Nana maintained that “the oral warning system was not activated at the time of crash.”