Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape is attending the 13th annual World Governments Summit in Dubai this week, using the global platform to advance PNG’s push for Artificial Intelligence–driven reforms in governance and public administration.

The summit, running from February 3 to 5 under the theme “Shaping Future Governments”, brings together leaders from more than 150 governments, alongside technology experts, policymakers and development partners to discuss emerging solutions to shared global challenges.

PNG PM takes AI reform agenda to Dubai global summit

Mr Marape said PNG’s participation underscored the government’s commitment to adopting modern digital systems, particularly Artificial Intelligence, to improve efficiency, transparency and accountability across state institutions.

He said his government was actively exploring world-class ICT and AI systems to modernise operations and support long-term national development under the Reset@50 agenda.

The Prime Minister said the Dubai forum would provide direct access to global innovators and AI experts whose work aligned with PNG’s goals of economic transformation and institutional reform.

He described the summit as a timely opportunity to engage with developers and policymakers shaping future governance systems, while positioning PNG as a country open to innovation and reform.

Mr Marape’s visit follows an invitation from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

During his stay, the Prime Minister is expected to hold a series of strategic meetings focused on trade, investment and technology, before returning to Papua New Guinea on Friday.

Mr Marape said Dubai’s rise as a global trade and investment hub made it an important destination for PNG as it seeks to broaden economic partnerships beyond traditional markets.

He is accompanied by Ambassador-Designate Frank Aisi, who will be formally presented ahead of his posting to represent Papua New Guinea across the Arab world and Africa from Dubai.

The Prime Minister said establishing a diplomatic and trade presence in the city would strengthen PNG’s international outreach and commercial opportunities, stating:

“Our embassy presence in Dubai will serve as a strategic gateway — linking our exporters, investors, and businesses to markets across Asia, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa.”