Papua New Guinea may soon welcome direct international flights from the Middle East, with Prime Minister James Marape confirming growing interest from United Arab Emirates airlines to operate services into Port Moresby.

PNG Considers Direct Dubai Flights After PM’s UAE Talks

The development follows Mr Marape’s official visit to Dubai, where aviation access formed part of discussions aimed at expanding PNG’s global transport and trade connections.

Speaking at his Melanesian Haus office, the Prime Minister said his Government is now consolidating air services agreements with the UAE to support the proposed route.

He said airlines based in the Emirates have indicated readiness to establish direct links with PNG, reflecting confidence in the country’s growing aviation market.

Mr Marape explained that direct access to Dubai would give PNG travellers and businesses easier connections to Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia through one of the world’s largest transit centres.

The move, he added, aligns with the Government’s wider strategy to integrate PNG more closely into international networks for tourism, trade and investment.

“One of the UAE airlines could fly directly to Port Moresby, creating direct connectivity between PNG and one of the world’s biggest aviation hubs,” he said.

“We will now instruct the appropriate ministers and agencies to consolidate air services agreements in due course,” Prime Minister Marape told media.