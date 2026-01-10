US Ambassador Wraps Up Posting in PNG

Outgoing US Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, Her Excellency Ms Ann Marie Yastishock, has been formally farewelled following her final meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko.





PNG Hosts Farewell Talks for US Envoy

The meeting brought to a close a diplomatic term that strengthened cooperation between PNG and the United States across defence, security and social development.



Ms Yastishock’s tenure saw increased engagement in humanitarian assistance, women’s programs and maritime security, alongside stronger institutional ties between the two countries.



Officials highlighted achievements including the Defence Cooperation Agreement, Shiprider operations to support PNG’s maritime enforcement, and the signing of the Framework for Strategic Cooperation.



Minister Tkatchenko said the farewell carried a sombre tone, noting that Ms Yastishock was among US career diplomats recalled by the US President Donald Trump Administration.



“I thanked Her Excellency for her leadership and dedication to US–PNG relations over her two-year term,” Tkatchenko said. “While we are disappointed that there is more still to be achieved, we are grateful for the strong foundation she has left behind, and Papua New Guinea wishes her well as she returns to Washington DC.”